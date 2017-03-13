Team Behemoth have been Robot Wars regulars since 1998, were RW World Championship finalists – now they're the source of one of the best walk-offs caught on camera.
on Sunday night the battle bot squad took on Team Cherub, a group of three children and one guardian. However, their first head-to-head had to be reset after Cherub's robot became stuck under a floor flipper. And, after no clear winner emerged in their second bout, the victor was declared by the judges' decision. A decision that went in Cherub's favour.
Cue Team Behemoth's Ant muttering "whatever", handing his controller to his teammate, and walking off the set.
Ant explained his actions later in the show, blaming the loss on his team's decision to add a new grabbing component to their robot: "The reason I walked out there was because I was so annoyed at the team for making that decision not to go with a guaranteed win. Sometimes it's best for you to go with what you know works."
But by then it was too late. Ant had already been thrown into the Twitter pit.
