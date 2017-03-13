Team Behemoth have been Robot Wars regulars since 1998, were RW World Championship finalists – now they're the source of one of the best walk-offs caught on camera.

on Sunday night the battle bot squad took on Team Cherub, a group of three children and one guardian. However, their first head-to-head had to be reset after Cherub's robot became stuck under a floor flipper. And, after no clear winner emerged in their second bout, the victor was declared by the judges' decision. A decision that went in Cherub's favour.

Cue Team Behemoth's Ant muttering "whatever", handing his controller to his teammate, and walking off the set.

This grown man's reaction to losing to children on #RobotWars is priceless pic.twitter.com/NqOPkl7r2l — Martin Belam (@MartinBelam) March 12, 2017

Ant explained his actions later in the show, blaming the loss on his team's decision to add a new grabbing component to their robot: "The reason I walked out there was because I was so annoyed at the team for making that decision not to go with a guaranteed win. Sometimes it's best for you to go with what you know works."

But by then it was too late. Ant had already been thrown into the Twitter pit.

Still laughing at that guy storming off #robotwars last night after being beaten by a group of children. — Mentazm (@Mentazm) March 13, 2017

#RobotWars Behemoth captain walkin out after losing to wee kids is why Robot Wars is great! — Ewan Wilson (@Ewan_Wilson3) March 13, 2017

Love seeing a man strop out of the post match interview on #RobotWars having been beaten by kids younger than his robot... — Alec (@AlecKnott1) March 12, 2017

#Behemoth captain acting less mature than the kids that beat him. Brilliant TV of post interview stormout. #RobotWars — Matt (@MattJacks93) March 12, 2017

Oh, Ant did not like that#RobotWars — Kost (@kostmayer) March 12, 2017

Robot Wars returns on Sunday on BBC Two at 7pm.