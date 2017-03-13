A brand-new trailer for the upcoming tenth series of Doctor Who has materialised, and among all sorts of new monsters, planets and other information the thing that has us most excited is something old – very old.

No, we’re not talking about the Mondasian Cybermen – although one does turn up and it looks very cool – we’re flipping our lids for the surprise appearance of an old model of sonic screwdriver, specifically the iconic model used by Tom Baker’s fourth Doctor in the 1970s.

In the footage, the Doctor’s traditional tool is thrown towards semi-companion Nardole (Matt Lucas), either by the Tardis or the Doctor himself, mirroring the way in which Capaldi’s Time Lord received his own version of the sonic screwdriver in the 2015 series finale Hell bent.

Other scenes in the trailer show Nardole going on to use the sonic in various action-packed scenes, suggesting that it’ll play a crucial role in an episode. Who knows – maybe the Doctor loses his and has to dig an old one out of the man drawer, or maybe he needs to lend Nardole one but doesn’t want to risk one of the newer models?

Whatever the reasons, with both this and the return of various older monsters it’s becoming increasingly clear that the final series of Doctor Who for both Peter Capaldi and Steven Moffat is going to be a trip down memory lane – and frankly, we couldn’t be happier.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 on Saturday 15th April