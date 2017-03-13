When he arrived on Juliet's doorstep (without hope or agenda) Andrew Lincoln's Mark looked to be marking the end of his Love Actually story, but now he's back (and he's brought his cards) to prepare us for a brand new chapter.

The Walking Dead star has teamed up with his former cast mates (sadly not Emma Thompson and Alan Rickman - for obvious reasons) to film sequel Red Nose Day Actually in time for this year's Comic Relief and he really really really wants us all to come and watch it.

Hugh Grant, Martine McCutcheon, Keira Knightley, Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Bill Nighy and Rowan Atkinson are all among the returning cast.

The short film – titled Red Nose Day Actually – will be broadcast on BBC1 in the UK on 24th March, to coincide with the TV fundraiser which the movie's screenwriter Richard Curtis founded in 1985. The sequel will then air on NBC on 25th May to coincide with America's Red Nose Day equivalent.