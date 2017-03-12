15 contestants, six weeks on the slopes and one cowbell trophy. It all comes down to this: the grand final of series four of The Jump, the UK’s most dangerous TV competition.

Here’s everything you need to know about the final week of C4’s winter sports contest.

Who will be competing?

Spencer Matthews, Louis Smith, Amy Willerton, Kadeena Cox, Emma Parker Bowles and Jason Robinson. And although she was eliminated last week, TOWIE’s Lydia Bright will be returning to the competition to replace rugby legend Gareth Thomas, who recently left the show due to “personal issues”.

Who’s going to win?

Olympic gymnast Louis Smith is currently the favourite to win, having snatched four Mini Cowbell Trophies so far.

When is The Jump live final on TV?

A little later than usual, this weekend The Jump is on 8.30pm Sunday, C4.