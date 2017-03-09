A privileged few have finally had their chance to see Luke Skywalker speak on screen – for the first time since 1983.

Disney shareholders and members of the US press were treated to a short teaser trailer for Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi, and as for what he says, it's apparently three simple words: "Who are you?"

Good question. After all, for the past few decades Luke has supposedly been the sole inhabitant of the rocky island Rey tracked him to at the end of The Force Awakens, and now a strange woman turns up offering him a lightsabre.

As we are sadly not all Disney shareholders it may be a while before we get to see the footage. But, luckily, an LA Times reporter was on the scene, and tells us...

We just saw more "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" footage. In it, Luke asks Rey, "Who are you?" Then we see her deftly handle a lightsaber. — Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) March 8, 2017

The short teaser also provided more teasing glimpses, with Miller reporting as much detail as he could.

Chewbacca, General Leia Organa and Finn made appearances ("General Leia Organa was onscreen for just a second in military garb and didn't speak"), and there was also "a shot of an X-wing wobbling mid-air, under attack inside a giant ship."

A tidbit on "The Last Jedi" footage: In the clip, a character yelled "It's now or never!" Sorry to say I couldn't tell you who screamed it! — Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) March 8, 2017

One last thing on the "Last Jedi" footage: We saw all sorts of settings -- mountains, oceans, forests, deserts. Look suitably epic, exotic. — Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) March 8, 2017

Epic and exotic? Bring on the first official trailer...

Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi will be released on 15th December 2017