Here’s an entertainment format rarely seen: ITV’s new late evening entertainment series The Nightly Show will be fronted by a different host each week.

And what will that host do? Over its eight week run, ITV say the Nightly Show will oversee “a high tempo mixture of topical monologue, studio games, celebrity guests, experts and VT’s” – possibly in the same style as James Corden’s The Late Late Show.

When is The Nightly Show on TV?

10pm on weeknights – a time that means the news is being shunted to a controversial 10:30pm slot. The show will be on at the same time every weekday for eight weeks.

Who will be hosting the second week of The Nightly Show?

John Bishop is presenting week two.

It’s been confirmed that Gordon Ramsay will also front a week of the show, with Jack Whitehall, Sarah Millican, Davina McCall and Mel & Sue rumoured to be in the frame for spots.

Will it be filmed live?

Not exactly. It’ll be recorded ‘as live’, but on 6pm the same day.