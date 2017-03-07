Jack Dee is to star in a new ITV comedy about a couple who make the terrible decision to relocate to the countryside.

Bad Move sees Dee and Derek star Kerry Godliman (below) play married pair Steve and Nicky who are both on their second marriages and have decided that moving to the countryside from the city is the answer to all their dreams.

“They’ve watched all the TV relocation shows and read the glossy lifestyle magazines and fell in love with the idea of ‘getting away from the rat race’,” says the broadcaster.

“Unfortunately living a simple existence in beautiful surroundings is not all it’s cracked up to be and Steve and Nicky soon find living in the countryside might not be for them after all. Especially when they discover that the house they’ve bought is situated in what locals refer to as ‘The Dip’ – a place where internet signals cannot reach, but floodwater most definitely can."

Other comedy scenarios in the script – which has been written by Jack Dee and Pete Sinclair – are expected to include unscrupulous estate agents, architects and builders as the couple realise there is no return to the city.

Dee said: “This is a comedy about the grass always being greener on the other side of the fence – until you jump over the fence and realise it’s an algae covered stagnant pond of sludge.”

ITV’s Comedy Commissioner Saskia Schuster added: "Husband and wife Steve and Nicky find out how painfully true the adage, 'be careful what you wish for' can be, but at least they are united in their dislike of their new life.

"Jack Dee and Pete Sinclair's brilliantly funny scripts pit these two misguided characters against their new environment, two characters who could also learn from the adage, 'pride comes before a fall'.”

The comedy will start filming this spring and is expected to air later this year.