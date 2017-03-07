Ewan McGregor has had quite the makeover for his role Fargo season three.

The Scottish actor is the latest UK star to join the cast of FX’s hit US drama, and there’s a very good reason for his dramatic transformation, first revealed in the brief teaser trailer below.

You see, he’s actually going to be playing TWO characters in the show, so it’s probably quite important to make sure they look different.

Never ignore the warning signs. #Fargo's all new story begins April 19 on @FXNetworks. pic.twitter.com/LcoOKm2CVk — Fargo (@FargoFX) March 6, 2017

Well, not too different, because the characters are siblings.

McGregor stars as Emmit Stusst, the 'Parking Lot King of Minnesota', and his younger brother Ray, who isn’t too happy to live in his brother's shadow. Ray is a balding and pot-bellied parole officer with a huge chip on his shoulder, and he basically blames his brother for his misfortune.

Cue sibling rivalry that starts out slightly nasty and ends up positively murderous.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead stars as Ray’s girlfriend, while David Thewlis also features in the supporting cast.

Fargo season 3 debuts in the US on 19th April with a UK air date on Channel 4 to follow