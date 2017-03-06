What better tribute to Peter Capaldi in his last series of Doctor Who than to finally face his all-time favourite foes – the chilling Mondasion Cybermen.

The original incarnations of the Cybermen – who hail from Earth's twin planet of Mondas which was knocked out of orbit when the moon formed – are very different in appearance to their modern-day metal successors, preferring silver jumpsuits enhanced with mechanical chest plates and spooky flexible masks that give them a ghostly appearance.

Guess who's back!

It's the original Mondasian Cybermen, returning for eps 11 & 12 of the new series!https://t.co/F6G9YQrVCb#DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/fOchIo4KaY — Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) March 6, 2017

First and last seen in this specific incarnation in 1966 episode The Tenth Planet, the Mondasian Cybermen are the answer Capaldi always gives when asked which are his favourite Doctor Who monsters, and you have to think he must have had a hand in clinching their forthcoming resurrection.

They will appear in the concluding double bill of series ten episodes, which will include Capaldi's penultimate appearance before he regenerates in the Christmas special.

The episodes, written by Steven Moffat and directed by Cybermen old hand Rachel Talalay, are now filming in Cardiff.

Doctor Who series ten begins on BBC1 on Saturday 15th April