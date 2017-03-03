Considering the show is called Better Call Saul, it's been kind of weird to have spent two seasons with small-town lawyer Jimmy McGill and not the Saul Goodman we know and don't-quite-love from Breaking Bad.

However, star Bob Odenkirk says that's about to change.

"In season three is the first time we get to see Saul Goodman, but not the way you think," the actor revealed at a Netflix event in Berlin.

"You get to see 'Saul Goodman', but he is not what you saw in Breaking Bad. So that's really fun that that character will appear, but in a slightly different form than you have seen it."

In Breaking Bad, Saul is the morally bankrupt lawyer who crosses paths with teacher-turned-drug kingpin Walter White, but prequel series Better Call Saul has filled in the back story, slowly revealing how Jimmy McGill becomes Saul.

And star Odenkirk had yet more hints of what's to come in season three, explaining how Breaking Bad character Gus Fring enters the action of Better Call Saul.

"Of course Gus Fring is back as everybody already figured out – and not only is he back, but there is a story with him, and we get to learn a little more about his empire building," Odenkirk told Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos. "He doesn't just pass through and he's not just an extraneous character to Saul's story. We get to learn more about Gus Fring's empire and how he built it."

Better Call Saul season three will launch on Netflix UK on 10th April