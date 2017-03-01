Finally, we have had the first proper look at Netflix’s hotly anticipated new dark high school drama 13 Reasons Why.

Based on the Young Adult novel by Jay Archer, it tells the story of teenager Clay Jensen, who returns home one day to find a box of cassette tapes on his doorstep, recorded by Hannah Baker – a girl in his class who had tragically committed suicide two weeks earlier.

Watch the trailer below

The tapes document the ’13 reasons’ why Hannah decided to kill herself. Clay follows the story, wondering if – and if so, why – he is on the dead girl's list.

The 13-part series stars Dylan Minnette as Clay, and Aussie newcomer Katherine Langford as Hannah. Selena Gomez is exec producer, and Oscar winner Tom McCarthy directs the drama.

The series will be released on Netflix UK on Friday 31st March 2017.