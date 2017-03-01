Oh, how we've missed Catastrophe. Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney's comedy returned last night with a fresh round of killer one-liners as Rob reeled from the confirmation that his wife had cheated on him.

Our favourite? His confession that he had been searching Sharon's browser history, with baffling results...

"It's primarily black guys and fat Johnny Depps," he told her. "I can't compete with that."

If the line left you wondering what fat Johnny Depp actually looks like, well, you weren't alone...

*Googles fat Johnny Depp lookalikes* — Ian Hyland (@HylandIan) February 28, 2017

As this Google trends chart proves, never has the internet been so interested in the inflated A-lister.

Who knew fat Johnny Depp could bring such satisfaction?