Losing
Fiona Wade last week was a bit of a shock to the system as the first couple went home. Now, with four contestants and their partners still left in the game, who will make it to the semi-final?
Before you watch the ITV show on Sunday, take a look at what dances they'll be recreating – from Candyman to Treasure to Single Ladies.
Jonny Labey and Chrissy Brooke
Chrissy's solo: Justin Bieber, Sorry
VIDEO
Duo: Christine and the Queens, Tilted
VIDEO
Lucy-Jo Hudson and Rohan Pinnock-Hamilton
Rohan's solo: Usher, Yeah!
VIDEO
Duo: Christina Aguilera, Candyman
VIDEO
JB Gill and Chloe Gill
JB's solo: Bruno Mars, Treasure
VIDEO
Duo: Michael Jackson, Remember The Time
VIDEO
Jess Wright and Duane Lamonte
Jess' solo: Beyonce, Single Ladies
VIDEO
Duo: El Tango De Roxanne, Moulin Rouge
VIDEO
Dance Dance Dance airs on Sundays at 6.30pm on ITV