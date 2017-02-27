Peter Morgan, the feted writer of Netflix’s The Crown, has brought everyone from Tony Blair, Richard Nixon, Brian Clough and James Hunt to the screen.

But who should he tackle next?

Helen Mirren wants him to go inside the White House. As she awarded Morgan with a BFI Fellowship at a starry dinner last week, Mirren declared, “When you’ve finished with the Queen of England, you ought to do the orangey-faced fellow."

We take it she means that other bastion of selfless public service, President Donald Trump.

Mirren, of course, played Morgan’s Monarch on stage in The Audience and in the movie The Queen, so we’ll take that as a very firm Royal instruction…