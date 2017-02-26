It's week eight on The Voice UK this Saturday, the first installment of the battle rounds after the blind auditions concluded last week.

To continue in the competition this year's hopefuls will have to keep the favour of Voice veterans will.i.am or Tom Jones, or blow away newbie coaches Gavin Rossdale and US superstar Jennifer Hudson, in head-to-head contestant "battles" that can get a bit shouty.

Expect the talent show to deliver more tears, more potential superstars and more drama – especially if the coach exercise their right to "steal" eliminated candidates from each other...

What time is The Voice UK on TV?

Episode eight is on Saturday 25th February at 8.30pm on ITV.

BBC talent show rival Let It Shine meanwhile begins its grand final at 6.45pm on BBC1 – see how they're both doing in the ratings here.