Sir Ian McKellen has shared a photo of himself as a human Cogsworth in Beauty and the Beast and he looks absolutely adorable.

As Cogsworth in human form #beourguest #beautyandthebeast A post shared by Ian McKellen (@ianmckellen) on Feb 25, 2017 at 12:43pm PST

Complete with rosy cheeks and curled locks, McKellen looks set to play the character brilliantly. Cogsworth is the enchanted clock who acts as the voice of reason among the Beast’s servants. It's safe to say his years of playing Gandalf will have put him in good stead for that.

We can’t wait to hear him sing his lines in Be Our Guest.

The veteran actor will star alongside Emma Watson as Belle, Dan Stevens as the Beast and Emma Thompson as Mrs Potts - Ewan McGregor will play Lumière, Cogsworth's best friend.

Beauty and the Beast is released in UK cinemas on Friday 17 March