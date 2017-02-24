Eat my goal! It looks like SM:TV Live will be returning for a one-off special next year.

Yep, you heard us correctly (unlike all those kids who called in to the show to play Wonky Donkey).

Ant and Dec have already had discussions about doing a 20th anniversary episode of the much-loved Saturday morning ITV kids’ show. They want co-star Cat Deeley on board – and it should be happening in 2018!

“We were talking to somebody about this recently,” explained Ant to RadioTimes.com and other press. “Because it's 20 years since the launch of SM:TV next year. So we were saying whether there was an appetite to do an anniversary special or something, and we kind of got carried away with the idea, didn't we?”

Dec added: “We've kind of floated it around a few people, getting a straw poll and so far we've had some positive responses. So that’s good to know.”

Ant explained it would be a one-off, airing in its classic slot of 9:25am on a Saturday – and yes, Friends spoof Chums would feature.

Apart from that, as long as the Postbag makes a comeback and we get to see Dec eat a massive stale crisp some kid has sent in, we’ll be happy.

