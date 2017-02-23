It's time to reacquaint ourselves with the Sensates – after a trippy opening season and an emotional Christmas special, Netflix's sci-fi drama Sense8 season two returns with our eight interconnected characters all present and correct.

Exclusive new photos show how the eight series leads continue to telepathically experience each other's lives, crossing continents and defending each other from the sinister 'Whispers' (Terrence Mann).

The one difference from season one is that Sense8 character Capheus (below centre) has been recast, with Toby Onwumere taking the place of British actor Aml Ameen.

Mexican actor Lito (left, played by Miguel Angel Silvestre) joins forces with Capheus (middle, Toby Onwumere) and Sun (right, Donna Bae) in Capheus's home town

Joining Onwumere are returning stars Tina Desai as Kala, Miguel Angel Silvestre as Lito, Jamie Clayton as Nomi, Tuppence Middleton as Riley, Donna Bae as Sun, Brian J. Smith as Will and Max Riemelt as Wolfgang.

German safe-cracker Wolfgang shares a (crowded) meal with his fellow Sensates

Plot details for the new series are still sketchy, although Netflix have confirmed that the new episodes will pick up where season one left off.

"Capheus, Kala, Lito, Nomi, Riley, Sun, Will and Wolfganag come together both physically and mentally, plunged into the middle of each other's tragedies and triumphs," the series description reads.

"On the run from Whispers, and forced to question their very identity, it's a matter of survival as the Sensates must find a way to live with, understand and protect one another against all odds."

Tuppence Middleton as London-based DJ Riley

The sci-fi drama was originally created by Matrix creators Lily and Lana Wachowski, although it has been revealed that Lily has taken a back seat in season two. Lana Wachowski is executive producer along with Grant Hill and Babylon Five creator J. Michael Straczynski.

Former Doctor Who companion Freema Agyeman (left) with stars Donna Bae and Jamie Clayton

Season one is available to watch now on Netflix. Season two will be released on Friday 5 May 2017. Check out all the new images below.