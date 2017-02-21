Who's on The One Show tonight? Find out which big names will be chatting on the BBC sofa... ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW By Radio Times staff Tuesday 21 February 2017 at 10:57AM The One Show is tonight presented by Matt Baker and Michelle Ackerley live from New Broadcasting House in London. Tonight, bringing the luck of the Irish to the One Show studio, James Nesbitt talks about the return of his hit drama Stan Lee’s Lucky Man. Everything you need to know about new presenter Angela Scanlon Everything you need to know about new presenter Michelle Ackerley continue reading