Nearly 10,000 fans have signed a petition calling for Cardiff’s Doctor Who Experience to remain open, following news a few months ago that the popular attraction would shut its doors in summer 2017.

The closure of the interactive props and costume museum is due to the expiration of a five-year lease on the land in Cardiff Bay, which is leased by the Welsh Government to Cardiff council and then sublet by BBC Worldwide.

The deal was always due to run out this summer, but fans are hoping that the petition can show both BBC Worldwide and the council the local desire for such an attraction, even if it’s in a different location.

“I know the land was only leased for five years but surely anyone can see that... to knock this on the head, when we have got Doctor Who being filmed here and the studios here, seems like a really stupid thing to do,” petition organiser Bex Ferriday said (via WalesOnline).

“I think the way it’s been done suggests they know this was going to cause a great deal of upset . I think the deal has been done, but my message to people who have signed the petition is that we want to have something, a smaller version, somewhere in Cardiff.”

The petition (which has 9,800 signatures at the time of writing) is due to be presented at the Experience at 12pm on Saturday 4th March – though there are of course no guarantees that any of the parties involved will change their minds upon receiving it.