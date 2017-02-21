Not so long long ago in a galaxy not so far away the cast of the new Han Solo Star Wars spin-off got together aboard the Millennium Falcon to give us our first tantalising taster of the upcoming spin-off.

The new gang got together to pose for a snap as the Star Wars powers that be confirmed that camera are officially rolling on the new film, which promises to tell a brand new Star Wars story.

Han Solo - Smuggler. Scoundrel. Hero. A new Star Wars Story begins. https://t.co/6mjWKQcwwk pic.twitter.com/dWJwccpY33 — Star Wars (@starwars) February 21, 2017

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are directors "co-piloting the movie", while Alden Ehrenreich stars as Han Solo, alongside Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, Thandie Newton, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Joonas Suotamo steps up to play the one and only Chewbacca.

“Watching such inspired people from all over the world, with such unique voices, come together for the sole purpose of making art, is nothing short of miraculous,” Lord and Miller said. “We can’t think of anything funny to say, because we just feel really moved, and really lucky.”

The Star Wars Han Solo spin-off is due for release on May 25th 2018