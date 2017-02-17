Here it is: our first look at The Last Jedi. Thanks to newly-released concept art for upcoming toy packaging, we’ve got a new (albeit very small) glimpse at the next film in the Star Wars saga.

Our three heroes Rey (Daisy Ridley), Poe (Oscar Isaac), and Finn (John Boyega) all grace the top of the box with a few noteworthy appearance changes from The Force Awakens...

Star Wars The last Jedi 2017 pic.twitter.com/RX26MKBkHx — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) February 17, 2017

Most obviously, a determined-looking Rey, now wearing her hair half-down, is holding what looks like Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber. Interesting, considering Episode VII finished with the protagonist trying to return the blade to its previous owner. Did Luke reject it? Or insist Rey wield the weapon built by Darth Vader?

And is that some black underclothing we spot her wearing? Could that be a hint to the potential of some Dark Side in her?

Also of note: Finn’s clothing. He’s still donning Poe’s jacket (expect to see more of that budding bromance), but also an open-necked shirt, in line with what Han Solo would wear.

And finally, there’s Poe, who erm, is there. Not much to say about his look apart from he’s still dressed in the same rebel pilot gear as The Force Awakens. Maybe literally the same – his outfit looks a lot dirtier since last we saw it. Perhaps he’s been out fighting for a fair time by the time we catch up with him in The Last Jedi?

Only just over 300 days to find out…