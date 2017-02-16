Han Solo and Leia Organa were always THE Star Wars will-they-won’t-they couple so when they went from married to separated in what felt like less than twelve par secs, fans were gutted.

“WHY STAR WARS? WHY?” they screamed. Well, it looks as though we finally have our answer, with a rather hefty hint about what drove the two apart in a new Star Wars novel.

The Aftermath series, set between the end of Return of The Jedi and the beginning of The Force Awakens, chronicles the adventures of Luke, Leia and Han between the films.

Empire’s End is set to feature the Battle of Jakku (the planet we found Rey on in Episode VII) and will probably go a long way towards explaining how the that massive ship graveyard came to be.

But it also features a pregnant Leia, who is carrying the young man who’ll grow up to be Ben Solo aka Kylo Ren.

Han Solo appears to be very protective of his wife and child, going above and beyond the call of duty to make sure life is as easy as possible for them – and that she’s not overdoing it.

But it seems as though that over attentiveness is masking something else. Check out this excerpt from a passage released online:

It’s been hard for Han. He won’t say it out loud, but she can see it on his face. Her husband needs something to do. He’s bored. Chewbacca’s back home, looking for his family. Luke’s searching the galaxy for old Jedi teachings. Han Solo’s got nothing to smuggle, nowhere to gamble, no foolish Rebellion to fight for. He’s like the Falcon: retired to a hangar somewhere, waiting for something, anything, to happen.

Could Han’s restlessness have contributed to the rift between the pair? We do know their split had a LOT to do with baby Ben Solo’s decision to turn to the Dark Side, but could the seeds for his parents’ estrangement have been sewn long before he was born?

Guess we’ll find out when Aftermath is released on February 21st.