Rumours have been circulating for a while that film and TV star Tom Hardy – currently to be seen grunting his way through London in BBC1’s Taboo – has a cameo in upcoming Star Wars sequel The Last Jedi, with behind-the-scenes sites convinced that he’s playing a stormtrooper and the man himself dodging questions about it.

And now, fans think that they might have even spotted Hardy in costume in a new picture tweeted out by Episode VIII director Rian Johnson, which shows a bunch of First Order stormtroopers apparently excited for the start of official convention Star Wars Celebration.

We’re coming to Orlando for a @StarWars Celebration panel on April 14th, and I cannot wait. See you there! https://t.co/dXUgGJ1BwF — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) February 15, 2017

Can you spot the man people think is Tom Hardy? No? How about now?

Yep, you’re seeing it.

Now, full disclosure: we’re not entirely convinced that this is Tom Hardy for two good reasons.

Reason 1: It doesn’t look exactly like Tom Hardy. Though the lips look about right this stormtrooper’s nose seems a little different.

Reason 2: Considering Daniel Craig’s cameo in The Force Awakens wasn’t confirmed until AFTER the film came out, how likely is it that the new film’s director would just blithely tweet out one of The Last Jedi’s most fun secrets?

Still, you never know – Johnson might have given up on secrecy after the news leaked out, and Star Wars Celebration could yet feature a fully costumed Hardy performing a medley of growling noises live on stage. Stranger things have happened in a galaxy far, far, away, after all.

Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi will be released in UK cinemas on the 15th December