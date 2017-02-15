Maybe don't watch this one with the sound turned on at work unless you want to give a very weird explanation to your co-workers, but YouTuber flypiefilms has compiled a video of every grunt uttered by Tom Hardy in BBC drama Taboo so far.

There may be more episodes to come, but so far the actor – who plays James Keziah Delaney – has emitted over 70 grunts.

These range from "HM!" to "hmyrghh" to "umh".

Be warned: having watched (and listened to) the supercut, it will be hard not to notice every last Tom Hardy grunt when the series continues on Saturday. Click "play" at your peril.

The next episode of Taboo will air on Saturday 18th February on BBC1 at 9.15pm