2017 has already brought us plenty of good drama, from Unforgotten to Taboo to Apple Tree Yard, but the coming months will also deliver the long-awaited return of 2013's critical darling Top of the Lake.

The series – created by Jane Campion – stars Mad Men's Elisabeth Moss as Detective Robin Griffin who returns to her hometown in New Zealand, only to discover a shocking crime ring culminating in an explosive series finale (if you haven't seen it, we won't spoil it – it's worth a watch).

The drama's second run picks up four years on and sees Robin trying to rebuild her life in Sydney when the body of an Asian girl washes up on Bondi Beach with few clues – until Robin realises that "China Girl" didn't die alone.

Her search to discover her identity plunges her once against into a criminal underworld, pulling her closer than she could have imagined to the secrets of her own heart. The extent of Robin's own involvement probably goes some way towards explaining the new poster artwork for the BBC2 series, revealed exclusively by RadioTimes.com and featuring Elisabeth Moss's character as a fracturing "china" doll...

Campion's second series sees Oscar-winner Nicole Kidman joining the cast, as well as Game of Thrones and Star Wars actress Gwendoline Christie and Campion's own daughter Alice Englert.

Top of the Lake: China Girl will broadcast on BBC2 in 2017