Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange and Chris Hemsworth's Thor might be serious Marvel superheroes, but a DVD outtake shows their lighter side as the two characters bond.

The End Tag of 2016 movie Doctor Strange saw Thor in the Sanctum Sanctorum asking for help from the Sorcerer Supreme, setting things up for Cumberbatch's character to appear in Thor: Ragnarok.

In a behind-the-scenes clip tweeted by Hemsworth, we find out more about what went in to making the End Tag. It's a little more loose than the rest of the film, because as executive producer Stephen Broussard explains, "We don't often script them out or necessarily know when the film starts shooting what the tags are going to be."

That left space for Strange and Thor to develop their own rapport.

God of Thunder meets Sorcerer Supreme. Bring home #DoctorStrange tomorrow on Digital HD. pic.twitter.com/OLcc7Z2w0B — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) February 13, 2017

Broussard explains that the scene was intended to "answer the question right away of what's it going to be like when Doctor Strange enters the Marvel universe" – and open things up for a "lighter tone."

Thor: Ragnarok will be released in the UK on 27th October 2017