The signs are looking good that sci-fi sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is going to be another hit for Marvel Studios, with the comic book-based outer space adventure reportedly scoring record highs in audience test screenings.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Guardians scored a near unprecedented perfect 100 rating in Marvel’s internal metrics, putting it above previous top scorers Iron Man 3 and Avengers Assemble (both of which managed to hit the high 90s). In other words, this could be a pretty great one.

Then again, it’s hard to say exactly how that will translate to a wider audience reaction – high ratings don’t necessarily lead to high box office returns, and Marvel’s slightly unusual method of choosing test screening audiences from friends and family, rather than random people on the street, means there's both a possible element of bias in the mix and a difficulty in comparing Guardians’ score to other non-Marvel blockbusters.

With all that said, we’re still calling this as a great sign that director James Gunn hasn’t lost his touch. Roll on Vol. 2!

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 will be released in UK cinemas on 28th April