Viola Davis has won the award for Best Supporting Actress at the Bafta Film Awards 2017.

The actress beat out stiff competition in the form of Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake), Michelle Williams (Manchester By The Sea), Naomie Harris (Moonlight) and Nicole Kidman (Lion) to take the honour for her role in Fences.

Davis starred as Rose, the loyal wife of Denzel Washington's Troy Maxson, who asked him to build the titular fence around their house.

Before the ceremony, the nominations were dominated by awards season darling La La Land with 11 nods, closely followed by Arrival and Nocturnal Animals which each earned nine spots on the shortlist.

The BAFTAs were held at London's Royal Albert Hall and attended by the likes of Meryl Streep, JK Rowling, Mel Brooks, Prince William and many, many more.