Damned – Channel 4’s black comedy based around the lives of two jaded social workers – will be returning for a second six-part series later this year, RadioTimes.com can reveal.

Created by Jo Brand (Getting On, Going Forward) and Morwenna Banks (Miss You Already) and written by Brand, Banks and Will Smith (Veep, The Thick of It), the second series returns to Elm Heath Social Services where much has changed… but quite a lot hasn’t.

“In a post-Brexit world, defined by a new government and legislation that no one can really fathom, Rose (Brand) remains as irritable, chaotic and resentful as ever as she tries to juggle home, work, family and her far-too-present ex-husband,” says the channel.

“Meanwhile Al (Alan Davies – Jonathan Creek), apathetically trying to surf a mid-life crisis, considers pastures new to inject some much needed excitement, and a new challenge, into his life.”

Other returning favourites include the likable Martin (Kevin Eldon – Game of Thrones, Nighty Night) whose character’s new position of power threatens to bring out a potentially dictatorial side to his personality.

Also back are Nat (Isy Suttie – Peep Show), her stern boss Denise (Georgie Glen – Waterloo Road) and the pompous and unpopular Nitin (Himesh Patel – EastEnders).

Jo Brand said: “I’m looking forward to letting myself back in to the Elm Heath Childrens' Services office and catching up with the staff. It’s one of my favourite alternative worlds to be in and I think there are going to be quite a few unsettling challenges for our team. Well I know there are, because I’m writing some of them!”

Nerys Evans, Deputy Head of Comedy at Channel 4, added: “With their unique, bittersweet take on front line social workers, we can’t wait to welcome Jo, Morwenna, Will and the team back to Channel 4 to hear more about what trials and tribulations they have in store for their much-loved characters.”