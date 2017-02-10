They knew it was coming but that didn’t mean Death in Paradise fans were in any way prepared to say farewell to Kris Marshall’s Humphrey Goodman as he solved his last case on BBC1.

Marshall bowed out as the loveable DI Humphrey Goodman after four years, making way for Ardal O’Hanlon’s DI Jack Mooney in an "exchange programme" that saw Humphrey committing to his girlfriend Martha in London and Jack heading off to the sunning isle of Saint Marie.

There were, of course, tears. Lots and lots of tears.

So sad to see Kris Marshall leave #deathinparadise. Will miss you Humphrey 😥 — Vanessa Cookson (@cuddlypudding) February 10, 2017

Never thought I'd say this when he first joined, but I'm wounded that Humphrey's left #deathinparadise 😭😭😭 Won't be the same!! — Priya Balsara (@PriyaBalsara) February 9, 2017

Actually can't believe @HumphreyGoodman is gone, my hearts broken😂💔 excited to see DI Mooney tho👏🏻 #deathinparadise — Katie (@WilemanKatie) February 9, 2017

It was just too much TOO SOON for some.

I've just finished #deathinparadise... no way is this Humphrey's last episode... I thought he had another two left 😭😭 — Lauren✨ (@laurter23) February 10, 2017

It wasn’t ALL heartache and heartbreak though – others were just happy to see Humphrey find his happily ever after with Martha Lloyd.

Sorry to see Kris Marshall go but so lovely to see Humphrey get his happy ending #deathinparadise — Claire Willows (@squidsleg) February 9, 2017

At least this time the inspector didn't get murdered! 😂 #deathinparadise — Hugh (@_G_A_Why_) February 10, 2017

Thank you Kris Marshall. You were brilliant. #deathinparadise — Robert_Crouch (@robertcrouchuk) February 10, 2017

And there was MUCH excitement about new leading man Ardal O’Hanlon too.

amazed how effortlessly @ardalsfolly slipped into #deathinparadise - great new lead, hope as successful as Kris Marshall's @HumphreyGoodman — Christian Cawley (@ChristianCawley) February 9, 2017

Best feel-good handover of lead actor ever #deathinparadise Can't wait to see Father Dougal solving murders in the Caribbean XD — Sonia Leong (@sonia_leong) February 9, 2017

"You let Father Dougal do a murder case?!" #deathinparadise — The Nightfly (@plasllanina) February 10, 2017

He has form for getting up to all sorts in foreign climes, after all.

Are you sure this is a good idea, Dougal? #deathinparadise pic.twitter.com/4575lVCSPp — Goldilocks Zone (@1GoldilocksZone) February 9, 2017

We look forward to the photo album, Ted.

