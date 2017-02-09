In what could be the most fitting – and predictable – casting ever, Michael Caine, Jim Broadbent, Michael Gambon and Ray Winstone are in talks to star as the four “Diamond Geezers” who carried out the Hatton Garden jewellery heist.

In 2015, a gang of elderly London ex-cons aged between 58 and 76 committed the biggest burglary in British legal history, stealing £14 million worth of jewellery and valuables from a vault in Hatton Garden.

The four robbers, who had various physical maladies, were a group of veteran criminals whose boredom led them to come out of retirement for one last job (this was always going to be a movie, right?)

Michael Caine is, of course, no stranger to heist movies, having portrayed the legendary Charlie Coker in The Italian Job. Ray Winstone, too, played a gangster in Sexy Beast and Michael Gambon was up to no good in Layer Cake. Jim Broadbent, on the other hand, is usually associated with the gentle-natured dad in the Bridget Jones films, so may bring a touch of humour to proceedings.

The currently untitled project will be directed by The Theory of Everything's James Marsh.