Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge is being considered for a part in the new Star Wars Han Solo spin-off, according to reports from Hollywood insiders.

The role would be a CGI-driven performance, says Variety, but would still form a key part of the ensemble – much like Alan Tudyk’s recent K-2SO in Rogue One.

Actress and writer Waller-Bridge had supporting roles in ITV drama Broadchurch and Channel 4's Drifters, before bringing out her own comedy series Crashing – but she's best known for her critically acclaimed dark BBC3 comedy Fleabag, which she wrote and starred in.

Waller-Bridge would be in good company, alongside Alden Ehrenreich who’s playing Han Solo, and co-stars Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson and Emilia Clarke.

The Han Solo movie, which is yet to get a title, is due to hit cinemas in 2018.