Victoria series two is up and running, with the first read-through taking place yesterday. Wonder if it feels like the first day back at school?

Nell Hudson, who plays Skerrett, tweeted:

Hurrah SERIES 2 read-through ! Wonderful to see everyone and excited to meet the newbies 👑 pic.twitter.com/w1GUmtM9VQ — Nell Hudson (@nellrosehudson) February 7, 2017

Looks like Daisy Goodwin may have baked a disappointing Victoria (get it?) sponge cake to take to the table reading...

Let's my writing is better than my baking #victoriasponge pic.twitter.com/COK6L8gzK3 — Daisy Goodwin (@daisygoodwinuk) February 7, 2017

Goodwin has already teased RadioTimes.com with some tantalising details about Victoria's return. Series two will be set in the 1840s, and will likely see Prince Albert (Tom Hughes) become a devoted father.

Motherhood will also play a central role for the Queen – but no news yet on the fate of Skerrett and Francatelli's romance.

The next series is expected to air on ITV in the autumn.