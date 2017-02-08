Aidan Turner and Eleanor Tomlinson are going to dark places in Poldark series three, but they were all smiles as they posed for photos at the Radio Times Covers Party.

The leading lights of BBC1's hit period drama appeared at Claridge's to celebrate a year of incredible television – including, of course, Poldark.

Tomlinson said that Poldark series two had proved even more interesting compared to series one, saying that viewers were able to "connect with the characters better".

"I think series two was equally as interesting as series one, if not better. I think the storylines were stronger," she said. "I think the public were able to connect with the characters better and see them on the journey of life and marriage and I think that’s more interesting than naked scything personally.”

Series three could return sooner than you think, with RadioTimes.com understanding that a spring release has been suggested in order to bring the drama forward.

