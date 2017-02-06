The first full trailer for Stranger Things season two has been revealed – and it doesn't disappoint.

Get out your 1980s-style Filofax and mark 31 October 2017 in the diary, because that’s when the second season of the hugely-anticipated Netflix drama is dropping, making Halloween even more terrifying.

Set about a year after the events of season one, the trailer starts with a retro ad for Eggos (Eleven’s favourite frozen foodstuff) before we see Eleven upside down, of course, with a nosebleed.

Mike, Lucas and Dustin are all wearing Ghostbusters outfits – a new movie sensation in 1984 – outside Hawkins Middle School.

It looks like they’ll need more than a Ghost Trap to catch whatever the heck this giant spider monster thing is, which looks like it can do a lot more damage than a demogorgon.

The Stranger Things kids were thrilled to see the trailer during the Super Bowl...

AWWW THE STRANGER THINGS KIDS WATCHING THE SEASON 2 TRAILER #worldupsidedown pic.twitter.com/qGYqdZIZml — vanessa (@outerspacepink) February 6, 2017

But not all the fans were quite so happy. The thought at having to wait over eight months for more Jim and Joyce was too much for most:

#StrangerThings Season 2 comes out on Halloween. That's 8 months away... pic.twitter.com/3hSsBM5CGC — Peter Parker 🕸 (@AgentSpiderMan) February 6, 2017

*after I realized stranger things season 2 doesn't come out until halloween* pic.twitter.com/CtQoKICmur — jacey (@jaceyreid) February 6, 2017

season 2 of stranger things doesn't come out until halloween pic.twitter.com/HcCx8yBv4e — amber (@_amberstef) February 6, 2017

I'm so sad about the fact that I have to wait until Halloween for stranger things season 2 — caroline (@backtothe1975) February 6, 2017

Others, however, found a silver lining to the whole thing...

Stranger Things 2 is out on Halloween which means I don't need to buy a costume this year cause I'll be laying in bed watching Netflix. 👌🏻 — Conor George (@iAmConorMc) February 6, 2017