When the BBC and ITV announced their singing talent shows would be going head-to-head in the schedules, a ratings war was inevitable.

But a month after Let It Shine and The Voice UK launched, which show is winning the battle? Well, after a close start, it seems ITV are nudging ahead.

The consolidated viewing figures (the number of people who watched the shows live as well as through catch up services seven days after the show first aired) reveal that The Voice UK has held its viewership while Let It Shine has slipped.

According to consolidated figures, the opening episode of Let It Shine on Saturday 7 January drew more viewers than its ITV rival, with 7 million viewers tuning in on BBC against 6.64 million on ITV. However, the tables turned the following week.

5.85 million people watched Let It Shine episode two; The Voice UK saw 6.06 million returning for more of will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson, Sir Tom Jones and Gavin Rossdale.

Meanwhile for the third episode, the consolidated figures actually show the gap closing between the two shows. 5.73 million people in total tuned in for Let It Shine on 21 January, whilst 5.83 million watched The Voice UK - putting the two shows almost neck-and-neck at this stage.

Although consolidated figures aren’t yet available for episodes four and five, overnight ratings are. These don’t take into account the on-demand figures, but just those who tuned in on the night – including on ITV+1 for The Voice UK.

The overnight TV ratings for Let It Shine and The Voice UK so far

Let It Shine The Voice UK Episode 1 - Saturday 7 January 6.25 million 5.46 million (including ITV+1 5.85 million) Episode 2 - Saturday 14 January 5.31 million 5.09 million (including ITV+1 5.38 million) Episode 3 - Saturday 21 January 5.27 million 4.91 million (including ITV+1 5.31 million) Episode 4 - Saturday 28 January 4.58 million 5.29 million (including ITV+1 5.56 million) Episode 5 - Saturday 4 February 4.67 million 4.97 million (including ITV+1 5.29 million)

From episode one to four, figures show that although Let It Shine started in a stronger position to The Voice UK, the ITV show has maintained a steady viewership while Let It Shine continues to fall.

Let It Shine lost 1.67 million viewers between episodes one and four, while The Voice UK dropped by just 0.17 million viewers when airing on ITV.

However, after episode five this weekend, the gap has narrowed again.

Let It Shine actually increased its audience in week five compared to the previous week - perhaps owing to the fact that the auditions are over and guest stars including Olly Murs and Busted performed on the episode on Saturday night.

Meanwhile as the Blind Auditions continue on The Voice UK, the ratings were some of the show's lowest yet this series.