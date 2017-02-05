Call The Midwife fans have long been left without their beloved Chummy, Miranda Hart, so it's little wonder they were so excited when CTM creator Heidi Thomas said she'd be returning for the show's 2016 Christmas special and subsequent sixth series.

Except, she wasn't in the Christmas special and she's not in series six, so what gives?

Well, there's a valid explanation and it comes from Ms Hart herself. You see, despite her best intentions she simply wasn't able to make her schedule work.

News: it's with a heavy heart that having shared Chummy's return to CTM, I've not been able to birth (pun) the schedule to make it work. xx — Miranda Hart (@mermhart) August 18, 2016

A statement from the show added: “We can confirm that Chummy will now not be returning in Series 6 of Call the Midwife. Filming has been going brillianatly over the summer, and we look forward to bringing our fans exciting and emotional new stories from Nonnatus House at Christmas, and in early 2017.”

Saying she was “truly sad”, Hart went on to offer some crumbs of comfort, reminding fans of all the excitement and new stars they had to look forward to.

Truly sad not to be playing Chummy this year but fans are in for a treat with Dame Harriet Walter as a new cast member and more besides. — Miranda Hart (@mermhart) August 18, 2016

Hart's decision to pull out left writer Heidi Thomas in a bit of a pickle as she had to re-write pretty much the whole series.

Could Chummy return at a later date? We're sure fans will be waiting expectantly for her arrival.

Call the Midwife will return to BBC One in 2017