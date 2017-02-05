Kristen Stewart caused quite a stir during her debut appearance as host of Saturday Night Live this weekend - by swearing in her opening monologue.
The Twilight and Snow White and the Huntsman
star said: “We’ve got a great show, and I totally care that I’m here because it’s the coolest f****** thing ever.”
She then added: “Oh my god, and I’m sorry and Alessia Cara is also here and I’ll never come back.”
(Warning: this video contains swearing)
The blooper came at the end of a speech during which she mocked President Donald Trump.
“I’m a little nervous to be hosting because I know the President’s probably watching, and I don’t think he likes me that much," she said referring to a tweet that Trump posted about her private life in 2012.
The show also featured a surprise appearance by Melissa McCarthy as Trump's outspoken press secretary Sean Spicer (pictured below).
In character, she said: "Before we begin, I know that myself and the press have gotten off to a rocky start. When I say ‘rocky start,’ I mean it in the sense of ‘Rocky’ the movie because I came out here to punch you.
