England and France face off on the opening weekend of the 2017 Six Nations, live on ITV.

Last year's Grand Slam winners England are aiming to get off to a flying start at home in Twickenham, while France will want to improve on their poor performance in last year's tournament when they finished fifth.

Like last year, the Six Nations TV coverage will be shared between the BBC and ITV – for full details check out our Six Nations coverage guide.

ITV have coverage of England's opening match, with Mark Pougatch presenting and Jonny Wilkinson and Brian O'Driscoll in the studio.

What time is England v France live on TV?

England v France is on ITV from 4.10pm this Saturday 4 February. Kick-off is at 4.50pm.

Six Nations 2017 fixture list and TV schedule