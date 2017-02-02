Celebrity Big Brother 2017 housemates: Coleen Nolan

Age: 51

Famous for: Singing; reality & daytime TV

Biography:

Having initially found fame in the late '70s as one of the Nolan Sisters, a group who've been in the mood for dancing for more than 30 years, Coleen has latterly become a favourite on reality and daytime TV.

She made her first appearance on Loose Women in 2000, joined the This Morning's roster of presenters in 2001 and appeared on the first series of Celebrity Fit Club in 2003.

Since then, she's taken part in Dancing on Ice, All-Star Family Fortunes and even been regressed though her past lives on 2006's Have I Been Here Before (it turns out that she was "nervous 16-year-old debutante" in a former incarnation), a TV appearance you can enjoy all over again below.

She appeared on the 10th series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2012 and finished as runner-up behind comedian Julian Clary.

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: meet the housemates