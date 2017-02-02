After playing one gun-toting anti-hero in Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, Mexican actor Diego Luna’s next role will see him turn to the Dark Side as another – the lead role in a remake of iconic gangster film Scarface.

According to Variety, Luna is attached to the reimagining of the 1983 Brian de Palma film, which was itself a remake of the 1932 original. However, he probably won’t be playing the same character as Al Pacino’s Tony Montana, with the new story instead focusing on a Mexican immigrant (rather than the previous film’s Cuban) coming to Los Angeles in keeping with Luna’s own background.

The script is being written by Boardwalk Empire creator Terence Winter (who’s about as much of a gangster drama expert as you can get), and produced by a team including Marty Bregman, who made the 1983 classic.

So overall it’s good news for fans of Rogue One hoping to see Luna’s star continue to rise. However, it’s not all upwards travel for the remake, which is also reported to have lost its director Antoine Fuqua due to his commitments to The Equalizer sequel (starring Denzel Washington).

Fingers crossed they can find a new director soon – Luna needs a little friend for people to say hello to, after all.