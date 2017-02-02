Have Professor Green, Richard Osman and Reggie Yates got sleuthing skills? We'll soon find out...

The trio are the latest rookie recruits who will join DI Sleet (Tom Davis) as he attempts to solve more crimes against the world of celebrity in Murder in Successville.

Each episode of the surreal BBC3 improv comedy sees hapless detective Sleet joined by a guest celebrity sidekick. Together they attempt to solve a crime, without a script to follow or a clue what the programme will throw at them.

Moral dilemma. Don't worry guys I'm filming for @bbcthree and @mrbigtomd 's #murderinsuccessville A photo posted by Stephen Manderson (@professorgreen) on Feb 2, 2017 at 3:40am PST

The previous two series have included everyone from Gordon Ramsay to Mark Wright to Emma Bunton.

Tom Davis commented: "I'm over the moon to be jumping in my Capri gear and heading back to Successville, it's time to serve up a justice burger with a side order of fun with five brand new sidekicks."

DI Sleet and his sidekicks will be joined by a resident cast including Witless star Kerry Howard, impressionist Luke Kempner, sketch show Colin Hoult and comedian Cariad Lloyd.

Filming has already begun, with more names soon to be announced.