Taking on the role of a famous TV detective in their younger years can be nerve wracking, but soon-to-be Prime Suspect: 1973 star Stefanie Martini had the support of Endeavour Morse when she was cast as the younger incarnation of Helen Mirren's Jane Tennison.

The actress, who started out in a small role alongside Shaun Evans on ITV's Endeavour, told RadioTimes.com that the young Morse had been among the first to reach out to her when she was cast as the young Jane Tennison.

"Shaun sent me an email when I got Prime Suspect just to say well done, which I thought was lovely because Endeavour was my first ever job and I didn’t have a clue what I was doing and he was so generous and kind," the Doctor Thorne star revealed at the Radio Times Covers Party.

"It’s funny how things work out. He’s fantastic; I think what he did was really brave. It inspired me", she added.

Martini said the reality of playing a young Jane Tennison "hasn't quite sunk in yet". "It's a little bit crazy," she added, admitting that she tries not to think about it too much.

With the show not due to air for a little while long she's got time to let it all sink in, and there's a welcome distraction in the form of her new fantasy drama series Emerald City.

Martini is due to return to UK TV screens as Lady Ev in the Wizard of Oz style fantasy drama next week.

After all, there's no place like home, eh?

Emerald City will air on 5STAR on Wednesday 8th February at 9pm, with Prime Suspect: 1973 due to follow on ITV later this year.