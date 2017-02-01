In American films, people always watch TV in bed. Do you?

The one thing I don’t do is watch TV in bed. I like to go to bed without the distraction of television. If I had it my way, I wouldn’t even have a TV in my bedroom – but I would lose that fight with my wife.

Do you have the television on during the day?

No. The way that I listen to music, the way that I read books, the way that I watch television and the way that I watch movies is the same. Whenever I’m doing these things, I’m really focused. Other people will get up in the middle of a show to grab something from another room. They will take a phone call. They will have a conversation. I don’t do any of those things. My television is not on for background noise; I want it on to watch something, and then I want it off.

Talk us through your TV set-up...

I have a TV outside by the fireplace. That is my lounge; my man cave. It’s literally outside, so there are no walls. It’s a porch with a big, beautiful, outdoor fireplace. The TV is attached to the fireplace, so that’s all there is out there – but it’s great because the weather is so wonderful in California. I can be outside all year around.

How comfy is the sofa in your man cave?

My sofa can seat around ten people. It’s pretty small! I relax in there with a dog sitting next to me and a cigar in my hand.

Code Black

How many TVs do you have?

Too many. My wife [make-up artist Sheryl Berkoff] never met a room she didn’t want to put a TV in.

What are you watching on TV?

I tend to watch a lot of news on television, but I’m trying to break the habit. I don’t think all this news is good for me, especially in the current political climate. The good thing is that I now know absolutely everything about what’s going on in the world at any given moment. The bad thing is that it’s killing me from the inside out.

Who’s your go-to companion for a night on the sofa?

I love to watch TV with my oldest son, Matthew [23]. Lots of people have guilty pleasures; reality shows like The Bachelor. I’m not into that. My guilty pleasures are shows like Ancient Aliens, Finding Bigfoot and America’s Most Haunted.

You play a military doctor in the medical drama Code Black. Are you all right with all the blood and gore in the operation scenes?

I’m pretty good with it, but my long-time make-up and hair person struggles. They won’t come near me when I have fake blood on me. In one episode, we do an emergency caesarean. When we screened it, the audience gasped. It looks exactly like it is. I have seen the real thing – I have two kids and one of them was by caesarean.

You’ve got a free hour at home. How do you spend it?

I’ll head to the gym or I’ll go for a run – or I may even go paddle boarding. I tend to do something active with my spare time. And I’ll play with the dogs. I’ve got five of them at home.

