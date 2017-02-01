After Peter Capaldi announced he’ll be leaving Doctor Who this Christmas, many have a big question on their minds: is it about time the Time Lord was a lady?

Billie Piper said it would “feel like a snub” if the 13th Doctor was still a man, and Capaldi himself thinks the show would be better with a female lead – he even has an opinion on exactly who he should regenerate into.

Speaking to Jo Whiley after the announcing his departure, Capaldi said: “The time felt right to bow out, to let somebody else play this wonderful role and I would like Frances de la Tour to be the first female doctor.”

Yes, Capaldi wants to pass the sonic screwdriver/glasses on to Frances de la Tour, a three-time Olivier Award winning actress who played giantess Madame Olympe Maxime in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. You might also know her as teacher Dorothy Lintott from The History Boys – a role that earned her a Bafta nomination for Best Supporting Actress in 2006 – and as Ruth Jones (not that one) in 1970s sitcom Rising Damp.

Interestingly, if she were to come out top of Chris Chibnall's casting hunt for Who, the 72-year-old actor would be the oldest person to be hired as the Doctor by quite a stretch – first Doctor William Hartnell currently holds the record by first playing the Doctor aged 55 (a few months older than Capaldi).

So, do your agree with the incumbent Doctor to add de la Tour to our list of actors in Doctor Who and Harry Potter? Or do you think a second opinion is needed? Give us your thoughts below…