Head’s up, Game of Thrones fans: just in case you weren’t excited enough by the promise of a battle bigger than The Bastards and news of a larger budget per episode next season, expect to be screaming at your screen during the closing credits of an upcoming instalment.

Maisie Williams – who plays Arya Stark in HBO’s Westeros-based show – says we can expect a “huge cliffhanger” at some point in the next series. And it doesn’t sound like a happy one, judging by how the actor described the tone of season seven.

“We've come to the climax and it's rolling down to the end. It's exciting,” she told Timeout. “I really felt like at the end of last season everything was set up for how it was going to end. Every character came to a little junction in their lives. Now we're all going to crash down together to however this show ends.”

So, will any of the show’s main characters join the ever-growing list of Game of Thrones deaths next season? It's very likely, considering the show's Red Wedding-esque tendencies. And the surviving cast? They could be marking their good fortune permanently: "There are rumours that if you make it from season one to season eight there's a tattoo that we all get,” Maisie said.

“We're all waiting to see if we do make it. I was lucky enough to be in season one, even the pilot episode. If I do make it to season eight I will get it. It would be rude not to!”

Is it too much for viewers to celebrate making it through all seasons without an emotional breakdown with a similar tattoo?

Game of Thrones season 7 will air summer 2017