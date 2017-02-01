Mark Gatiss has promised a "new twist" on the villainous Ice Warriors when they return for series 10.

The Martian monsters, who were first introduced in 1967, are making a comeback to face Peter Capaldi's Doctor Who in one of his final appearances.

Gatiss has penned a new episode set on Mars, to air tenth in the series run.

The writer is clearly a big fan of the Ice Warriors, who he previously reintroduced in the 2013 episode Cold War. That was the first time they'd been seen in decades, having been a Doctor Who staple back in the 60s and 70s.

Revealing the news of the new adventure in a teaser clip on Twitter, Gatiss said "I'm bringing back the Ice Warriors again, one of my favourite monsters... It's a thrill a minute. A sort of Bank Holiday Monday feel, the kind of Jules Verne, Edgar Rice Burroughs story of derring-do, which I've always loved.

"But it has a new twist. There is a new Ice Warrior in it, a new kind of Ice Warrior."

That's very exciting newssssssss.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 on 15th April