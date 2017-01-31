Peter Capaldi has announced he will stand down as the 12th Doctor at the end of the upcoming series 10 of Doctor Who, paving the way for new showrunner Chris Chibnall to choose a new actor or actress to lead his adventures in space and time when he takes over in 2018.

But who take control of the Tardis controls? Will there finally be a female Doctor? Could an actor from an ethnic minority be chosen to take the lead?

The options are as infinite as the universe, which is why we have compiled some options for you to peruse, discuss and debate over the following pages...

Ben Whishaw

It’s no surprise that Ben Whishaw has immediately become the bookies’ favourite to be named as the thirteenth Doctor. With a varied acting CV, Ben is known for niche indie projects like Nathan Barley, London Spy and The Hour as well as huge Hollywood films like The Danish Girl, Suffragette and being a brilliant Q in the James Bond franchise. He already has a global presence and would be ideal to take over the TARDIS.