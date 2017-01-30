Spare a thought for the writers of the James Bond films. In a world where politics has turned upside down, colourful millionaires rule and international ties seem dangerously weak, you might think that the men behind Britain’s most successful fictional spy would be relishing the prospect of a state of affairs where 007 fits in better than ever.

However, it turns out quite the opposite is true, with Bond screenwriter Neal Purvis revealing that the recent upheaval of the world order has made him doubtful of the Bond movies’ relevance. After all, what do you do when reality is even more outrageous and unlikely than fiction?

"With people like Trump, the Bond villain has become a reality,” Purvis, who wrote the last six Bond movies with Robert Wade, told the Telegraph.

“So when they do another one, it will be interesting to see how they deal with the fact that the world has become a fantasy.

"Each time, you’ve got to say something about Bond’s place in the world, which is Britain’s place in the world ... But things are moving so quickly now, that becomes tricky."

"I’m just not sure how you would go about writing a James Bond film now," he concluded.

Consider us shaken, and not stirred, by the news.